תיעוד מהריסת המבנים דובר צה"ל

An IDF spokesperson announced that the Civil Administration and the Judea and Samaria Division carried out a joint operation to demolish an illegal greenhouse complex and structure in the village of Shuweikeh, located in the Ephraim Brigade area.

According to the statement, gunfire was fired from the complex towards the settlements in the Hefer Valley.

IDF officers from the Civil Administration and the Inspection Unit, along with forces from the Ephraim Brigade and Border Police units, operated to destroy the complex after terrorists used it for shooting attacks.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the forces operated in the village of Shuqbah, where six illegal Palestinian Authority structures were demolished.

It was also reported that the Civil Administration enforced the demolition of a Palestinian Authority residential building in the village of Rujib, under the protection of the Samaria Brigade. The building was demolished after it was constructed without a permit and in a location deemed to pose a threat to nearby settlements.

An IDF spokesperson stated, "The actions taken are part of an ongoing effort to maintain the security of the residents and order in the area. The buildings were demolished after being constructed illegally, and some were in locations posing a threat to neighboring settlements."