As part of his diplomatic visit to Washington last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an extended meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto.

During the conversation, Rabbi Pinto blessed the Prime Minister for his “uncompromising struggle for Israel’s security” and praised him for the multi-front success, particularly with regard to Operation Rising Lion.

“The ultimate victory of the People of Israel will come, with God’s help, through unity among all sectors of the nation, and through unwavering faith in the Creator of the world,” Rabbi Pinto told Netanyahu. “You are a leader who has been privileged to sanctify the Name of the Holy One, Blessed be He, throughout the world. Your consistent emphasis, on every platform, that victory comes with Divine assistance has reverberated powerfully across the entire Jewish world.”

Netanyahu inquired about Rabbi Pinto’s health, as the rabbi has been facing medical challenges in recent months, and wished him a full and speedy recovery.

המפגש עם השר דרמר צילום: באדיבות המצלם

In addition to his meeting with the Prime Minister, Rabbi Pinto also held a separate meeting with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, one of Netanyahu’s closest advisors. The two discussed current affairs, the importance of fostering unifying discourse during these sensitive times for Israel, and the need to strengthen spiritual values and faith alongside diplomatic and security efforts.

Minister Dermer expressed his appreciation for Rabbi Pinto’s public and spiritual work in Israel and around the world, and praised his contribution to strengthening Jewish identity in the diaspora. Rabbi Pinto, in turn, wished Minister Dermer success in his diplomatic endeavors and stressed the urgent need for national unity.

As recalled, Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived in Washington as part of a diplomatic mission aimed at securing continued American support for the ongoing military operation in Gaza and for the advancement of a hostage deal.

He met with President Donald Trump, Vice President John Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and conducted a series of strategic talks aimed at advancing a conditional ceasefire with Hamas under strict terms.