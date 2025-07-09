In Israel today, thousands of families are struggling with impossible housing costs. But for one grieving father in central Jerusalem, the crisis has reached a breaking point.

Eliyahu Marian is a 38-year-old father of five children, ages 7 to 14. Four years ago, his wife Chaya passed away from cancer, and he was left to raise their five children alone in desperate poverty.

Since Chaya's death, all six family members have been crammed into a single bedroom. The children sleep alongside their father in conditions no family should endure.

The situation has become unbearable. Eliyahu works part-time but cannot cover basic expenses. The children often go to school without sandwiches. Monthly bills remain unpaid. And now, the family faces eviction.

Despite these crushing circumstances, Eliyahu pours his heart into his children. He ensures they feel loved and cared for, but he cannot do everything alone. The financial strain from his wife's illness has pushed the family to a desperate point.

This Jerusalem family doesn't need luxury - they simply need space for growing children and basic human dignity. They need a functional place to live where five children can have proper sleeping arrangements and their father can provide for them adequately.

The community has rallied behind the Marians. Rabbis Moshe Bransdorfer and Yaakov Shechnazi have given strong letters of endorsement, promising that "all those who participate should be blessed with double blessings from Heaven".

Chaya Marian wanted desperately to care for her children, but she was taken from this world too soon. Now her husband struggles alone to fulfill her final wish - giving their children a stable home.

