The Judea and Samaria police district in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) opened an investigation Wednesday night, following an incident in which rioters hurled rocks at police officers and set a squad car on fire near the town of Kokhav Hashahar.

The incident began an unknown source reported noise of unknown origin to the police near Givat Habaladim. A squad car arriving at the scene found that a wedding was being held at the site.

Upon the police officers' arrival, a violent riot erupted, with dozens of rioters hurling rocks towards the police car. One of the officers fired a number of shots into the air to distance the rioters, and called for reinforcements. Parallel to this, the rioters punctured the police car's tires; they later set it on fire.

Large numbers of police officers and Shin Bet agents arrived at the scene and detained 17 individuals suspected of involvement in the incident, on suspicion of hurling rocks and setting fire to police property.

The investigation is conducted through the Judea and Samaria police, in coordination with the Shin Bet, both of which stressed that they take the incident "very seriously" and will work to bring all those involved to justice.