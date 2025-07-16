President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday evening addressed the recent developments on the Syrian border, declaring that Israel will act decisively in the face of jihadist threats and in defense of its Druze citizens. The remarks were delivered during the State Memorial Ceremony for Theodor Herzl, the founding father of modern Zionism.

"Concerning today's events, on this complex and tense day, I emphasize: the realization of this vision - the vision of partnership and normalization in the Middle East - has several ironclad principles that the State of Israel will not compromise on under any circumstances, and the events in Syria reflect them clearly," President Herzog stated.

He continued, "First, the State of Israel does not stand idly by when there is even the potential for a jihadist threat over the border. Second, the State of Israel does not stand idly by when our allies and family members of Israelis - the sons and daughters of the Druze community, an integral part of us - are under attack and in danger of enduring a horrific massacre."

The President also appealed to the Druze community and the wider public to refrain from taking matters into their own hands. "With deep understanding of the pain of the Druze community and the concern of our Druze sisters and brothers - I call from here to everyone: uphold the law, do not cross the border. Rather, allow the military and diplomatic effort to do its work. The State of Israel must act, and indeed is acting and will continue to act, until quiet and security are restored to our border," he said.