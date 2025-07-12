A group of Jewish shepherds in the Benjamin region was attacked Friday afternoon by dozens of Arab rioters, along with far-left anarchists.

The attackers threw stones, used slingshots, damaged and burned agricultural equipment, and injured two of the Jewish shepherds.

According to one report, a Palestinian Authority Arab with US citizenship was killed by a club to the head. Settlement sources reported that, according to the Palestinian Arab news agency Wafa, the attack was pre-planned as part of an operation described as an "effort to remove an outpost."

Security forces were called to the scene, repelling the Arab rioters and encountering several explosive devices hidden in stone barriers, likely intended to harm soldiers. Miraculously, no injuries resulted from the explosions.

During the incident, additional Jewish activists arrived in response to distress calls, and violent clashes ensued with the Arab attackers, who continued to throw stones. The incident ended just before the start of the Sabbath at sundown.

Later on Friday night, Arab media reported two Arab fatalities, claiming they were killed during the clashes. The Hamas terrorist organization issued statements of mourning and incitement, referring to the deceased as "martyr fighters."

In an unusual move and after consulting rabbis, it was decided to address the matter during the Sabbath.

Settlement sources clarified: "This was a planned terrorist attack by local Arabs against a group of Jewish shepherds. Hamas and Palestinian Authority officials are attempting to blame the victim by fabricating a blood libel."

They emphasized that the circumstances of the Arab deaths should be thoroughly examined. "One of the deceased, according to Palestinian claims, was killed by live fire - we call on the IDF to investigate the event and support the soldiers who acted against the violent rioters," they stated.

Settlement leaders spoke during the Sabbath with security officials, including the IDF Chief of Staff and Shin Bet Director, and also updated the Prime Minister and Defense Minister on the details of the incident. According to sources on the ground, there is no dispute between the parties regarding the sequence of events.