Defense Minister Israel Katz held an urgent meeting on Monday in response to attacks on IDF soldiers and Security Forces by extremists in Judea and Samaria.

Senior officials from the IDF, police, Shin Bet, Defense Ministry, and other security officials partook in the meeting.

During the meeting, Central Command Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth described the attack on IDF soldiers and the torching of a security facility. He noted that the shooting of the teen occurred under different circumstances and is under investigation by the Military Police Investigations Unit, but noted that the officer who fired followed protocol.

Also participating in the meeting were: Head of IDF Operations Directorate Brig. Gen. Yisrael Shomer, Commander of the Judea and Samaria District Police, Deputy Commissioner Moshe Pinchi, representatives of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Legal Advisor to the Ministry of Defense, Adv. Hila Erlich Amar, the special coordinator for handling Hilltop Youth, Col. (res.) Avichai Tanami, the Minister’s advisor on settlement affairs, Yishai Merling, and additional representatives from the security services.

All participants clarified that most Hilltop Youth and Judea and Samaria residents are not involved in violence; rather, there is a small, extreme minority that acts intentionally against the security forces and even their neighbors in the communities.

The Defense Minister stressed that "those who resort to violence against IDF soldiers and Security forces must be dealt with in full severity," and noted that he would in no way allow or accept such severe actions, and that law enforcement must deal with the phenomenon.

The Minister noted that the Central Command has additional means, and the main issue is the need for substantial police enforcement, as is practiced everywhere else.

In addition, it was decided to create a joint task force led by the police, together with the IDF and Shin Bet, to coordinate on the issue.

At the same time, the Defense Minister instructed the allotment of tens of millions of shekels to fund communal-social programs for the Hilltop Youth, led by the special coordinator, Col. (res.) Avichai Tanami, in conjunction with the regional council heads. The programs will integrate the teens into educational and normative frameworks that will distance them from illegal activities.

The meeting concluded that the main emphasis will be placed on police enforcement, through prevention activities, investigation, and prosecution of anyone against whom there is an evidentiary basis.

Some participants claimed the judiciary has a lenient attitude toward the rioters, despite evidence brought before it, and it was decided to immediately send a query to the Justice Ministry.

The Defense Minister concluded that another meeting will be convened in three weeks for a progress report on the issue.