$34,000 raised so far, but $250,000 needed urgently for 8-month-old Sheina Yafa's survival. Turns out this rare cancer struck from birth, leaving one mother to fight for her family's survival.

Talya never imagined bringing her daughter into the world would become a desperate fight for survival. When 8-month-old Sheina Yafa was born, what appeared to be brain bleeding turned out to be neuroblastoma cancer, and now time is running out.

"My name is Talya, and I'm reaching out to you because I have no other choice", she says, describing the impossible situation facing her family. With her husband in poor health and unable to help much, Talya is caring for baby Sheina, an older son, and her ailing husband - all alone.

The medical reality is harsh: Sheina needs $250,000 for treatment, but only $34,000 has been raised so far. That leaves $216,000 still needed for this 8-month-old fighter who has been battling since the day she was born.

"Our bills are piling up, I'm struggling to provide what my family needs", Talya explains. "Sheina's medical costs are overwhelming, and I also have to take care of my husband and my son, who doesn't fully understand what's happening but feels the pain and sadness in our home."

Watching her daughter suffer while juggling overwhelming medical bills and family responsibilities has pushed Talya to her breaking point. The financial burden grows heavier each day, while Sheina continues fighting the aggressive cancer that has controlled her young life since birth.

"I am asking for your support because I can't save my baby alone", Talya says. "Every donation will ease the financial burden and give my baby a chance to live."

The campaign has raised just $34,000 of the $250,000 needed. With $216,000 still required, every contribution brings this family closer to securing Sheina's treatment and giving her the chance to grow up with her older brother.

Time is critical for 8-month-old Sheina Yafa. Your support today could be the difference between this mother losing her baby or watching her daughter overcome the cancer that has defined her short life.

