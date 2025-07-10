Six months ago, 18-year-old Dovid Goodman from Modiin had a normal teenage life. Night seder in yeshiva, basketball games with friends on Motzash, and a bright future ahead. Then the headaches started.

"At first, we thought it was nothing — just stress or allergies", Dovid explains. "But then the headaches turned into vomiting. I was getting dizzy. My vision got blurry sometimes during shiur."

What doctors discovered next changed everything. A rare, aggressive disease had taken hold of this young man's body. Within weeks, it had spread from his head to his bones. The sight of his father leaving the room to break down in private told Dovid everything he needed to know about his condition.

"I saw my father leave the room so I wouldn't see him break down", Dovid recalls. "That's when I knew how serious this was."

There is hope. A life-saving surgery in Boston could give Dovid the future he's fighting for. But his family, already struggling with basic bills, faces an impossible choice between their son's life and financial ruin.

"My family doesn't have the money. We're barely managing basic bills. They're devastated that they can't help me", Dovid says. "I don't want to die. I don't want this to be the end of my story. I'm only 18."

This is where the Jewish community's power shows itself. When one of our own needs help, we respond. Dovid has seen it happen before, and now he's counting on it happening for him.

"I know I'm a stranger to you. But I've seen how Jews help each other, even when they've never met", he continues. "I haven't gotten married. I haven't built a family. I haven't danced at my siblings' chasunahs or seen my mother smile with real peace in months."

Every day that passes brings Dovid closer to a point where even the best medical care won't be enough. His family watches helplessly as their son fights for his future, knowing that the solution exists but remains out of reach.

"Please, if you can, help me get this surgery. Help me have a chance. I'm only 18", Dovid pleads.

Time is running out for this young man who should be planning his future, not fighting for his life. The surgery that could save him is waiting in Boston, but only if enough people step forward to make it possible.

Names changed for privacy.