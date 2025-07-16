The Deputy Chief of the General Staff, MG Tamir Yadai, the Commander of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, and the Commander of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli, are currently holding a situational assessment in the field in Majdal Shams with the Northern District Police Commander, Commissioner Meir Eliyahu, and heads of local councils from the Galilee and the Golan regions.

“We are operating decisively in the As-Suwayda area, striking regime targets in the region - we are increasing the pressure and the pace of the strikes, MG Gordin stated.

He also noted that the IDF was carrying out strikes in Damascus and "will continue to strike throughout southern Syria.”

Gordin addressed the riots near the border by the local Druze population, noting that they divert efforts from the operation.