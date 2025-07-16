IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment and field tour today (Wednesday) in the Gaza Strip together with the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the 162nd Division, BG Sagiv Dahan, the brigade commanders, and other senior officers.

During the field tour, the Chief of Staff spoke with Givati Brigade commanders and emphasized his appreciation for their activity. He also conducted a field observation of the combat in the Beit Hanoun area.

Zamir told the troops: "We will ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel for generations to come. Sadly, this war comes with a heavy cost; two days ago, we lost three soldiers from the 401st Brigade. It is a painful and heavy price we have to pay in order to defend ourselves. We continue to strike and eliminate Hamas terrorists. In recent weeks alone, we have struck over 1,300 terrorists, some of whom were Nukhba terrorists from October 7th. We will continue striking terrorists relentlessly until the defeat and dismantlement of Hamas. Your achievements are significant. We already have operational control of 75% of the Gaza Strip."

He noted that "we are approaching a very crucial crossroads. In the coming days, we will know whether or not we have an agreement. I want to say to you: if there is a deal and the hostages return, it will be thanks to your combat, first and foremost, because of your combat. If an agreement is reached, we will pause and reposition along lines defined by the political echelon. If no deal is reached, my directive to Southern Command is to intensify and expand combat operations as much as possible, beyond what we are currently doing. We will operate in additional areas and continue activities just as we have until now."

The Chief of Staff also mentioned Hadar Goldin, who served in the Givati Brigade and is the last hostage from the 2014 Operation Protective Edge: "In his actions, Hadar is a symbol of bravery, modesty, and humility. We have a great obligation to bring him home. This week marks 4,000 days since Operation Protective Edge. We are making tremendous efforts to bring Hadar back to his family, and we will not rest or stop until we bring him and all the other hostages home."