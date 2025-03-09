After unexpectedly conducting an exercise in Gaza during a visit to the Strip, newly-appointed IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has ordered another surprise element to test the readiness of IDF forces to deal with infiltration scenarios into bases and outposts.

As part of the exercise, infiltration scenarios into the Ramat David base from several directions simultaneously, in a surprise format, will be simulated. The exercise is being managed by the Operations Directorate, in cooperation with the Urban Warfare Training Center and the IDF Comptroller.

The IDF stated that "during the exercise, there will be a significant movement of security forces and the Air Force, and the sounds of explosions will be heard in the area."

In addition, under the direction of the Chief of Staff, a surprise inspection by the IDF Comptroller will take place in the Northern Command sector. The surprise inspection will examine the readiness, operational discipline, and operational routine of the defense units in the Northern Command sector.

The inspection is being carried out under the leadership of the IDF Comptroller, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Ofer Sari, and with him a team of regular and reserve inspectors.

Last Thursday, Chief of Staff Zamir began his first day in the Gaza Strip with a meeting with fighters and surprised their commanders - including Southern Command Commander Yaron Finkelman - by announcing a surprise exercise.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Zamir announced an "attack on an outpost," presented a scenario similar to October 7, and then moved between the positions and asked the soldiers questions about the sector and the threats.