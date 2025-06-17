IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the impact site of an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam and held a situational assessment with the Commander of the Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo; the Dan District Commander, COL Shani Gershi; district sector commanders; and the Mayor of Bat Yam, Mr. Tzvika Brot.

The situational assessment focused on the search and rescue efforts by Home Front Command troops, the importance of protective measures, and strict adherence to Home Front Command guidelines.

Chief of Staff Zamir stated, “We have no choice but to fight this war, and it's being waged across all dimensions. We are determined to complete our missions, and we will deliver on everything we've been tasked to do. We’re in an extraordinary situation."

"Right now, at this very moment, we’re hunting surface-to-surface missiles; our UAVs are out there, our fighter jets are out there — it’s absolutely extraordinary. 1,500 kilometers from Israel, we are hunting down and destroying those surface-to-surface missiles," he said.

"Now it’s your layer coming into action, and it’s a crucial one. When something is hit, forces are needed, and people draw strength from seeing you, from knowing that you arrive quickly, rescue people safely, and, of course, treat the injured and respond. And sadly, in events like these, there are also fatalities. Civilian resilience is critical for us — it's a central pillar of our ability to keep functioning. You said so: we are not stopping now, we are not stopping. Why aren’t we stopping? Because the civilian home front is resilient. When that resilience is strong, we have the strength to keep operating” the Chief of Staff concluded.