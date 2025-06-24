Trump lashes out, warns Israel not to retaliate to violation
US President Trump claimed that Israel was on its way to strike Iran after 'it felt' the ceasefire was violated by 'one rocket that didn't land anywhere.'
President Donald Trump lashed out at Israel on Tuesday after Iran broke the ceasefire he brokered between the two countries.
According to the President, "Israel unloaded a lot, and now I just heard that Israel went out because they felt it (the ceasefire) was violated by one rocket that didn't land anywhere. That's not what we want, I tell you that."
Trump expressed his frustrations, stating: "I'm not happy with Israel either."
He attacked: "We have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they are doing."