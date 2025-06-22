Today (Sunday), the Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment with members of the General Staff Forum.

"We are on day ten of Operation "Rising Lion". So far, we have achieved many objectives, including significantly damaging Iran’s nuclear program. We’ve reached a turning point in the campaign, following last night’s very precise and impressive strike by the U.S. military on key nuclear sites," he began.

"This strike was made possible thanks to the courageous leadership of our American partners and due to a combined diplomatic and military effort," Zamir noted.

He emphasized cooperation with the USA: "Throughout the months of planning, and especially in the past week, I have maintained close contact with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Caine. I just now finished another conversation with him and the Commander of CENTCOM, General Michael "Erik" Kurilla. We view the coordination between our militaries as a major strategic asset for the State of Israel."

Zamir warned that the war was not over. "We must not forget: the campaign is ongoing and we still have targets to strike and objectives to complete. We continue to increase the rate of our strikes in accordance with the operational plan, and we are prepared to continue for as long as necessary."

He turned to a different region: "In parallel to last night’s strikes, IDF and ISA forces carried out a complex operation and recovered the bodies of the hostages: Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano, and Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson, may their memories be a blessing. We continue to do everything possible to bring back all the hostages — this is a core mission to which the IDF remains fully committed at all times."

"These are challenging days for all of Israeli society. Just this morning, once again rockets were fired at communities in Israel. Thanks to the responsible conduct of our civilians, casualties have been significantly reduced. The resilience of the home front gives us the strength to keep going on the front line."

Zamir pledged the IDF would continue fighting. "We remain alert and prepared on all fronts. The IDF has demonstrated its determination and capabilities — anyone who tries to challenge us will pay a heavy price. We will not compromise on the security of the civilians of the State of Israel.”