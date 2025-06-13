IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, issued a statement after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion in Iran.

“Civilians of Israel, these are decisive days, we are currently at the start of a new phase in the operation to secure our future."

"The IDF began Operation 'Rising Lion' tonight, in order to strategically strike the threats from the Iranian regime against the State of Israel. We are amidst a historic campaign unlike any other. This is a critical operation to prevent an existential threat, by an enemy who is intent on destroying us."

"We began this operation because the time has come, we are at the point of no return. We cannot afford to wait for another time to operate, we have no other choice. Recent and past events of history have taught us that when the enemy is attempting to destroy us, we must not turn a blind eye. As such, we need to fight for our existence, the freedom is given to those willing to fight for it."

"Right now, we need, more than ever, bravery, spirit and unity among us. I promise you that the IDF’s operations are being conducted as a result of immediate and justified operational needs and in a secure and precise manner. It is necessary at this time to make difficult decisions, and be confident that all the decisions made are taken with the gravity of the situation. Civilians of Israel, I can’t promise absolute success - the Iranian regime will attempt to attack us in response, the expected toll will be different to what we are used to. The IDF is prepared to defend the Israeli home front and I ask you to be responsible, for yourselves, for your family and your communities and listen to the instructions."

"We have been preparing this operation for a long time - unprecedented efforts have been made across all branches and directorates to achieve readiness against the tangible and present threat. At this time, I ask that you support the IDF troops and security forces, who are operating with strength and determination, both in near and in far fronts. They are defending us all at great risk to their lives. We are calling up tens of thousands of soldiers and prepared across all borders. I warn that anyone who will try to challenge us, will pay a heavy price. We are entering this operation together with one goal - to secure a safer future for the State of Israel and its civilians; in a unified effort and faith, we will win. 77 years since the State of Israel was established, the nation of the Jewish people founded after the Holocaust, we stand again for our survival. Unlike the past, we face an enemy as a nation and regional power, with an army like no other. Beyond the technology, operational means, and methods - we inhibit an additional unique element - the Zionist and Jewish spirit that beats within us. With this spirit — and faith in our justified path — our actions will speak."