הרמטכ"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a field tour today (Wednesday) in northern Gaza, accompanied by senior military officials including the commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the commander of the 252nd Division, BG Yehuda Vach, as well as the commanders of the 646th Brigade and the Northern Gaza Brigade.

During the visit, LTG Zamir met with soldiers from the 646th Brigade and the Northern Gaza Brigade, offering words of appreciation to reservists serving in the area. He also reviewed and approved future operational plans.

In his remarks, LTG Zamir highlighted the IDF’s multi-front operational activity, stating, “This week we operated in Beirut, struck in Dahieh, the Israeli Navy struck in Yemen, and in other locations as well — but Gaza remains the central arena.” He emphasized the continued goal of dismantling Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure and eliminating its leadership, noting that “The Hamas threat will not be allowed to remain beyond the fence.”

LTG Zamir underscored the need for the IDF to adapt to evolving operational demands. He announced the approval of a new force build-up plan that includes the creation of an additional division, an armored brigade, an infantry brigade, and various other military formations.

He stressed the importance of expanding the number of mandatory and reserve troops, citing the need for wider security margins and reduced pressure on reservists. "The State of Israel cannot rely on a minimal force size — it requires wide security margins. In addition, increasing the number of mandatory and reserve troops will ease the burden on reservists," LTG Zamir said.

Referencing the recent recovery of the bodies of three hostages, LTG Zamir reaffirmed the IDF’s commitment to securing the return of all hostages, stating, “Bringing all the hostages home is both a moral imperative and a duty we must uphold — whether through operational means or by creating the necessary conditions for negotiations.”

Paying tribute to fallen soldiers, LTG Zamir acknowledged the sacrifices made by the 646th and Northern Gaza Brigades, emphasizing their role in defending Israeli communities such as Be’eri, Nahal Oz, and Sderot.

“The campaign is not yet over,” he concluded. “We must continue working to bring all our hostages home and to defeat the enemy. We will operate to end the campaign and transition to new combat configurations that will allow us to achieve our objectives while reducing the burden on the troops.”