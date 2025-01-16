The Iranian military introduced a sophisticated reconnaissance ship amid nationwide drills emphasizing the protection of the country's nuclear sites, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing Iranian state media.

"The country's first signals intelligence ship, named Zagros, is added to the Navy's combat operations," announced state TV.

This domestically produced vessel is outfitted with "electronic sensors," interceptors, and additional cyber and intelligence capabilities, according to the report.

The unveiling of Zagros coincides with large-scale military exercises by the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which are set to run until mid-March. These drills are focused on safeguarding critical nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Fordow, and Khondab.

Navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani, quoted by state media, described the new ship as "the watchful eye of the Iranian Navy in the depths of the seas and oceans."

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

Last December, Iran’s navy stated it had added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal.

Earlier this week, the IRGC unveiled a new underground missile base, which was described as a "missile city" that is home to advanced Iranian missiles, including the "Emad, Qadr, and Qiam," all of which are liquid-fueled.

The latest military exercises align with the upcoming inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, amid heightened scrutiny of Iran's nuclear program due to increased uranium enrichment activities.

During Trump's first term, the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. In response, Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the 2015 agreement.