Eight IDF soldiers were injured on Thursday morning in a ramming attack on Route 57 near the entrance to Kfar Yona in central Israel.

New footage from the scene shows the terrorist arriving in a white Toyota, suddenly turning off the road, and hitting a group of soldiers who were standing at the bus stop.

According to medical officials, two of the soldiers were moderately injured, and the other six were lightly hurt. In the video, the vehicle can be seen stopping for a moment and then accelerating towards the bus stop.

The terrorist fled on foot after ditching the vehicle, which had an Israeli license plate.

MDA EMT Idan Haras said, “We were called to a bus stop near Kfar Yona after receiving a report that a vehicle had struck several people. There was chaos and destruction at the scene, with multiple people injured. We immediately began providing medical treatment, including bandaging and stopping bleeding for two young people around 20 years old whose condition was moderate, as well as treating several others with light injuries. We quickly evacuated them to the hospital.”