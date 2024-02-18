Iran on Saturday unveiled new weaponry, including what it said was the locally made Arman anti-ballistic missile system and the Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system, Reuters reported, citing Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

The unveiling ceremony of the two vehicle-mounted systems took place in the presence of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

"With the entry of new systems into the country's defense network, the air defense capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran will increase significantly," IRNA said.

It said the Arman missile system "can simultaneously confront six targets at a distance of 120 to 180 km", while the Azarakhsh missile system "can identify and destroy targets... up to a range of 50 km with four ready-to-fire missiles".

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

In September, the spokesman for Iran’s Defense Ministry claimed the Islamic Republic has missiles that can hit Israel.

In December, Iran’s navy stated it had added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal.