The IDF struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist Muhammad al-‘Amour earlier today (Thursday) in the area of Khan Yunis.

Al-'Amour was responsible for the goods terminal at the Rafah Crossing. In this role, he oversaw the smuggling of hundreds of weapons and military equipment into the Gaza Strip, directly contributing to Hamas' military buildup.

Over the years, he played a key role in the smuggling network of Hamas’ military wing, coordinating and leading efforts to bring weapons into the Gaza Strip and to Hamas with the help of collaborators.

For years, the goods terminal served as a gateway for smuggling military equipment and weapons into the Gaza Strip, thus providing support to the terrorist organization in order to advance its military capabilities against the State of Israel.