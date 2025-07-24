The chairman of United Torah Judaism, MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, has stated that the haredi public will not accept mandatory conscription into the IDF, even if it means leaving the State of Israel.

In an interview with the Makor Rishon newspaper, Goldknopf asserted, "If there is no choice and they need to leave the country, they will leave. There will be a state without haredim. Haredim will not change their way of life just because there is a military and war. There is a military, and there are those who will go to the army. If you say you are short 50,000 soldiers, take those who are exempt. I’m not talking about haredim."

Addressing the ongoing dispute between haredi politicians and the religious Zionist community, which combines Torah study with sharing the burden of defending the nation, Goldknopf said, "Their pain will be with them, and our pain will be with us. Don’t bring me your pain and transfer it to me. Let’s decide that each one has their own package."

Goldknopf also called for halting the issuance of draft orders and avoiding extreme measures such as arresting yeshiva students who fail to respond to their draft notices. "I wouldn’t recommend arresting yeshiva students. It would cause a shock to the people of Israel and the world. I wouldn’t recommend that anyone in the State of Israel act in such ways. It’s a breaking of all conventions and crossing a red line."

When asked about Prime Minister Netanyahu, he responded, "If he wanted to and fought for it like he has for other things, there would be a draft law. When the prime minister wants something, he goes into a room, sits everyone around one table, and reaches a compromise. If Netanyahu wants us next time, he’ll need to show actions before the government is formed. I can't come today and say Netanyahu promises. Which of the rabbis will buy into that?"

However, Goldknopf clarified that this is not a complete break from the Likud party. "I’m not closing or opening doors. We are committed to our public, and whoever knows how to bring what our public wants, will get us. Whoever only knows how to talk and talk, should stay with someone else. Meanwhile, Netanyahu in this term has only talked."