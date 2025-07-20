Picture a 7-year-old girl whose tiny chest rises and falls like she's running a marathon just to stay alive. For 6 heartbreaking months, that's been Tova's reality as she courageously fights a rare blood disease.

What her family discovered about a breakthrough treatment might be the difference between watching their daughter die and seeing her smile light up the room again.

Doctors have identified a breakthrough treatment that could save Tova's life - the one thing that might change everything. But Tova's parents are being forced to turn it down because insurance won't cover it and their savings are completely gone.

"I've never done anything like this before, and to be honest, it's not easy", admits mother Chaya Hinda Braun. "But until now, I've also never watched my child struggle to breathe."

The family has spent 6 months of crushing medical bills. Every night, they hold Tova's hand, watch her struggle through pain, wipe away her tears, and whisper words of comfort. Their savings are dried up. They have no other options.

"We've spent countless nights holding her hand, watching her struggle through the pain", says Chaya Hinda. "This is what we've been praying for — the one thing that might change everything. And we're being forced to turn it down because we just can't afford it."

This is about a 7-year-old girl with sparkling eyes and a smile that lights up the room. A little girl who still asks when she can go back to school.

"Please, don't let our little daughter die", begs Chaya Hinda. "She is only 7."

Rabbi Yaakov Zilberman shlit"a has personally given his handwritten blessing and urged the public to help save little Tova's life.

Time is running out. This breakthrough treatment is Tova's only chance to survive, and her family cannot afford it.

Please daven for Tova bas Chaya Hinda.

---

*Photo has been used for illustrative purposes only. Last name has been changed for privacy purposes.*