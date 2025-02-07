Iran has unveiled its first drone-carrier warship, a vessel the country claims can operate far from its shores, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

According to the report, the warship—operated by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s navy—is designed to carry multiple squadrons of drones, along with helicopters and cruise missiles.

Named Shahid Bagheri, it has the capability to launch cruise missiles, IRNA stated.

The vessel features a 180-meter-long runway for drone operations and can cover a distance of up to 22,000 nautical miles without requiring a refueling stop. Originally a commercial ship, it was repurposed to enhance Iran’s defensive capabilities, the report said.

State television footage from the inauguration showed at least four helicopters and three drones positioned on the warship’s deck.

During the ceremony, Chief of the Guard Gen. Hossein Salami emphasized the vessel’s long-range operational capacity, stating that it can travel “independently” at sea for as long as one year.

Highlighting Iran’s focus on deterrence, Salami noted that the country seeks to prevent conflict rather than provoke it.

“Iran is not considered a threat to any country, but we do not bow before threat by any power,” he said.

Iran often touts its military accomplishments, but it has upped the volume of these in recent weeks, as it has conducted large-scale military exercises by the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which are set to run until mid-March. These drills are focused on safeguarding critical nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Fordow, and Khondab.

On Sunday, Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile, claiming it has a range of 1,700 kilometers.

The missile, named Etemad—meaning "trust" in Persian—was showcased at a ceremony in Tehran attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The unveiling came just one day after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy revealed a new underground missile facility along the country’s southern coast.

The facility, whose exact location was not disclosed, houses missile systems stored "hundreds of meters underground" and capable of being deployed swiftly, claimed Iranian media.

The latest military exercises align with the recent inauguration of US President Trump and heightened scrutiny of Iran's nuclear program due to increased uranium enrichment activities.

During Trump's first term, the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. In response, Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the 2015 agreement.

These steps include banning UN nuclear inspectors from the country as well as expanding uranium enrichment capabilities .