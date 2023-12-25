Iran’s navy on Sunday added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, The Associated Press reported, citing Iranian state TV.

According to the report, the Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles have arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 1,400 kilometers southeast of the capital, Tehran.

Navy chief Adm. Shahram Irani was quoted as having said the Talaeieh has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers and called it “fully smart.” Irani said the cruise missile is capable of changing targets during travel.

He added that the Nasi has a range of 100 kilometers and can be installed on warships.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

In September, the spokesman for Iran’s Defense Ministry claimed the Islamic Republic has missiles that can hit Israel.