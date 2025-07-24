Members of the Knesset are demanding an investigation into Supreme Court Justice Khaled Kabub's decision to postpone the demolition of an illegally built house belonging to former Mufti of Jerusalem Ekrima Sabri, who was indicted for incitement to terror.

The ruling was passed down after the Jerusalem District Court dismissed the appeal submitted by the building's tenants and authorized the demolition.

Justice Kabub, who, according to a report by the hilltop youth-affiliated Kol Hayehudi website, received a certificate of appreciation from Mufti Sabri for his family's work on behalf of Islamic sites in Jaffa, acceded to the request that was submitted to the court and issued an order delaying the demolition until a decision is made.

In light of this, MK Tzvi Succot appealed to Judiciary Ombudsman Judge (Ret.) Asher Kula, on Thursday, demanded an immediate inquiry. According to Succot, "Akrima Sabri used his public position to incite against the State of Israel by encouraging suicide terror attacks and supporting the murder of Jews." He claimed that delaying the demolition raises serious questions, given the previous relationship that was documented between Judge Kabub and the Mufti.

MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) also appealed to the State Ombudsman and the Comptroller's Office. In her letter, she referred to the incident as a severe case of conflict of interest, since Judge Kabub received a certificate of appreciation from the Mufti, and he did not declare it or disqualify himself from the case.

She wrote that Sabri is "a senior cleric who for years has encouraged terrorism and the murder of Jews, supports suicide attacks, and collaborates with our enemies from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranian elements."