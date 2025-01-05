Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale military exercise on Saturday in the western province of Kermanshah, Xinhua reported, citing Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

The drill, named "Great Prophet 19," features various special units and branches of the IRGC's Ground Force, according to the report.

In the initial phase of the exercise, the IRGC said it conducted rapid response operations, which included swiftly deploying troops and equipment to the Avroman mountainous region in Kermanshah province.

The report also stated that new military equipment would be tested and utilized during the drill.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those alleged accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

In February of 2024, Iran unveiled new weaponry, including what it said was the locally made Arman anti-ballistic missile system and the Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system.

It said the Arman missile system "can simultaneously confront six targets at a distance of 120 to 180 km", while the Azarakhsh missile system "can identify and destroy targets... up to a range of 50 km with four ready-to-fire missiles".