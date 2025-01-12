Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new underground missile base, Xinhua reported, citing state-run IRIB TV.

In a broadcast on Friday night, footage revealed the facility, described as a "missile city," with the unveiling attended by IRGC Commander Hossein Salami and Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC's Aerospace Force.

The base is home to advanced Iranian missiles, including the "Emad, Qadr, and Qiam," all of which are liquid-fueled, state TV claimed. This subterranean base is one of many such facilities operated by the IRGC's Aerospace Force.

The broadcast footage also suggested that missiles from this base were used in Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel this past October.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those alleged accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, the IRGC claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

In February of 2024, Iran unveiled new weaponry, including what it said was the locally made Arman anti-ballistic missile system and the Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system.

It said the Arman missile system "can simultaneously confront six targets at a distance of 120 to 180 km", while the Azarakhsh missile system "can identify and destroy targets... up to a range of 50 km with four ready-to-fire missiles".