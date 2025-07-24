The police on Thursday evening revealed the identity of the terrorist suspected of carrying out the ramming attack at a bus stop near Kfar Yona earlier in the day that injured eight soldiers.

The suspect is 27-year-old Tayibe resident Arkan Khaled. The police are carrying out a widespread manhunt for the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to immediately contact the 100 emergency hotline.

Footage from the scene shows the terrorist arriving in a white Toyota, suddenly turning off the road, and hitting a group of soldiers who were standing at the bus stop. The vehicle can be seen stopping for a moment and then accelerating towards the bus stop.

The terrorist fled on foot after ditching the vehicle, which had an Israeli license plate.

According to medical officials, two of the soldiers were moderately injured, and the other six were lightly hurt.