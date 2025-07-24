תום ביביטקו מול ארון הקודש חנן בראל

Tom Bivtikov, a company commander in the Combat Engineering Corps, was released to his home after a lengthy period of hospitalization and rehabilitation.

Bivtikov was severely injured and was kept sedated and ventilated for a month after his injury. Afterward, he began an extensive rehabilitation process that lasted for eight months.

In recent days, he completed the rehabilitation process and was discharged to his home, now able to stand and function.

In the published footage, Bivtikov is seen standing on his feet in front of the ark at a synagogue, wearing tefillin and delivering a heartfelt prayer for the well-being of the wounded.