Today, with Israel under so much pressure from “friends” and its many enemies, and anti-Semitism unreasonably showing its ugly face on the world stage, it’s wise to look back at our Prophets of old to learn a lesson or two so we can be a “smart nation” that avoids past mistakes. More importantly, we must try to elicit God's infinite favor, so He brings peace to our people and to the world at large.

Our holy Torah is not just a history book. Torah means teachings. The stories that have been passed down through generations and recorded and canonized by our prophets are significant because it is these chosen experiences that specifically and uniquely carry messages for all generations. The Torah and its lessons are eternal, and the stories transmitted to us are incredibly relevant today.

The following is a bit of history that many may have forgotten or may not even be aware of, which led to the banishment of the ten tribes from Israel and ultimately contributed to the destruction of the First Temple.

We are now in a period commemorating this unfortunate episode in our history. It is therefore so appropriate to learn from the mistakes of the past so we don’t suffer a repetition of all the suffering and pain that the first mistakes brought upon the Jewish people.

In our times, a prophet of our generation, Rabbi MM Schneerson, warned us repeatedly not to yield to pressures that could expose our land and people to enemies and danger. Rabbi Schneerson consistently exorted and implored us over the years to stand tall, firm, and confident with “the pride of Jacob,” and place our trust only in God Almighty, who will never let us down.

Sadly, we have repeatedly seen that compromising with the enemy, giving in to pressure from “friends” who openly work solely in their own interests, superficial ceasefires, and simply appearing weak before the world and our enemies have led to the deaths and injuries of thousands of our people. Young soldiers with so much life still ahead. Parents and loved ones are mourning deaths that might have been avoided.

Will we learn from our own experiences? Will we draw lessons and inspiration from our history?

The prophets Isaiah and Jeremiah, besides admonishing the ruling class, urged the Jewish people to focus on their hearts rather than just their actions when serving God—acting morally upright. Additionally, both prophets rebuked the kings Ahaz and Zedekiah, who were under immense pressure and considering alliances, warning them not to form those alliances with the great nations of their time or yield to external pressure. They called on the Jewish people to strengthen their bond with the all Merciful God, from whom our miraculous survival comes.

The most profound and certainly the most eloquent of all prophets, Isaiah, appeared in Jerusalem. He lived and preached during the reigns of King Ahaz (735-720 B.C.E.) and King Hezekiah (720-692 B.C.E.). Although Isaiah came from a noble family, he was angered by the shameless behavior of the entire upper class. Pointing an indignant finger at the rulers, he accused: "The Lord shall enter into judgment with the elders of His people and their princes: 'You have ravaged the vineyard; the theft of the poor is in your houses.'" Isaiah 3: 14 -15

It was King Ahaz of Judah in particular whom Isaiah’s attacks targeted. In panic over the alliance between King Pekah of northern Israel and Rezin, King of Damascus, Ahaz called upon Tiglath-Pileser of Assyria for help. Isaiah was horrified and warned Ahaz that appealing to Assyria was a dangerous "covenant with death." Isaiah 28:15

Commentaries explain this "covenant with death" as a metaphor for depending on foreign powers (like Assyria or Egypt) rather than on God, assuming such treaties could guarantee safety. This false security is condemned as it will fail when God’s judgment comes as an "overflowing scourge" (often understood as an invading army).

Isaiah's insight was, unfortunately, correct. Tiglath-pileser defeated Damascus in 734 B.C.E., killed Rezin, and made Aram an Assyrian province. He then advanced into Israel.

The kingdom’s northern and eastern districts were incorporated into the province of Damascus, and many inhabitants were relocated. The northern and eastern districts, including Galilee and Gilead, were deported, marking the start of the mysterious “disappearance” of the Ten Tribes. The fate of Israel’s Ten Tribes is lost to history.

King Ahaz traveled to Damascus, where he humiliated himself before Tiglath-pileser by looting Judah’s people and the Temple for their wealth. To gain favor, he introduced Assyrian star worship and corrupted the priesthood.

The Assyrian campaign continued. Under Shalmaneser V, Samaria was besieged for three years and surrendered in 720 B.C.E. to Sargon II.

The kingdom of Israel was destroyed, leaving Judah with an urgent warning. Isaiah emphasized that Judah’s only hope was to fulfill a spiritual mission — "a light unto the nations" — and transform Jerusalem into "a city of justice."

Isaiah criticized empty religious rituals: “Of what use are your many sacrifices to Me? says the Lord. I am sated with the burnt-offerings of rams and the fat of fattened cattle; and the blood of bulls and sheep and he-goats I do not want.” Isaiah,1,11

He insisted that salvation lay in personal morality and social justice:

"Learn to do good, seek justice, strengthen the robbed, judge the orphan, champion the widow. Isaiah 1:17.

Isaiah and Micah, though influential, had little impact on Judah’s leaders, who preferred foreign alliances over internal change.

Three failed revolts against Assyria culminated in 701 B.C.E. with Sennacherib's invasion. He destroyed forty-six cities, and 200,000 Judeans were taken captive. Hezekiah, as Isaiah predicted, was forced to surrender; Judah was devastated, and the Temple was looted.

The reforms did not satisfy Jeremiah, who called for an emphasis on a purification of heart rather than mere rituals. For this, the priestly class opposed him.

During King Zedekiah's reign, when the Assyrian dynasties were overthrown and Nebuchadnezzar reestablished the Babylonian kingdom, the king of Egypt became alarmed. He was determined to create obstacles for the great northern power. To do this, he sent ambassadors to Jerusalem who conspired with war-minded adventurers to revolt against Nebuchadnezzar. King Zedekiah was tempted to support the conspiracy, but Jeremiah's fierce opposition stopped him.

The princes of the land, who were part of the war-party, then petitioned Zedekiah: “And the officers said to the king, 'This man (the prophet Jeremiah!!) should be put to death now, since he weakens the hands of the men of war remaining in this city and the hands of all the people, to speak to them such words, for this man does not seek the welfare of this people but the harm. “ Jeremiah 38, 4

After five years of pressure from the nobility, Zedekiah finally gave in, Zedekiah eventually joined the conspirators. Jeremiah was imprisoned for his warnings.

Judah’s revolt led to Nebuchadnezzar’s siege of Jerusalem. An initial Egyptian intervention provided relief, but pestilence and hunger forced the city into defeat.

After a year and a half, Jerusalem fell. The city and the Temple were destroyed. Zedekiah’s sons were killed, and he tried to escape but was caught, blinded and taken captive to Babylon. The best citizens were exiled (most had already been exiled during the short-lived reign of his predecessor Jehoiachin) ; only the poorest remained.

Jeremiah, in overwhelming grief, watched his dire warnings come to pass. He shifted from being a prophet of doom to a consoler, urging the exiles to maintain peace and integrity, promising eventual redemption and a return to Zion if they remained faithful and just.

"By the rivers of Babylon we sat." Psalm 137

The Babylonian exile and the destruction of Jerusalem resulted from stubbornness, refusal to repent, and failure to mourn sincerely before God’s judgment came. Jeremiah tirelessly urged the people to weep, repent, and seek God’s mercy to prevent the impending catastrophe, but they ignored his warnings, making destruction unavoidable.

That was then.

Today, in our times, Rabbi MM Schneerson and many great rabbis have told us that we are literally on the threshold of the ultimate redemption, Moshiach. Let us learn from history and bring that time of peace sooner rather than later. ONE extra good deed, ONE change of heart in that right direction, may be the one that will tilt the entire universe in the direction we are all desperate to see and experience.

