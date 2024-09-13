The judge presiding over the election interference case involving former US President Donald Trump and several co-defendants in Georgia has dismissed three counts from the indictment, including two charges against the former President, NBC News reported Thursday.

Initially, the 41-count indictment accused Trump and his associates of orchestrating a broad scheme to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. However, progress on the case has been delayed due to an ongoing appeal concerning the disqualification of the lead prosecutor.

On Thursday, Judge Scott McAfee upheld a challenge related to the racketeering charge, while ruling that certain counts involving false document filings should not proceed in state court, as they fall under federal jurisdiction.

"Because Counts 14, 15, and 27 lie beyond this State’s jurisdiction and must be quashed, the Defendants’ motions to dismiss the indictment under the Supremacy Clause are granted in part," McAfee stated, according to NBC News.

Trump’s lawyer, Steven Sadow, welcomed the decision, saying in a statement, "President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again. The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 27 in the indictment must be quashed/dismissed."

The challenge was initially raised by two other defendants, John Eastman and Shawn Still, though a Trump attorney confirmed that McAfee’s ruling would apply to the former President as well.

The case remains paused as Trump and others continue their appeal of McAfee’s earlier decision not to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The Georgia Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments on that matter in December.

Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani , and his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows , are also among those indicted.