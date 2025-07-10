In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered insights into recent military developments, ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, and the broader strategic landscape in the Middle East. The interview was held with a significant protest against Israel underway outside.

Netanyahu revealed that negotiations are underway for a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas that includes the release of remaining hostages. While stressing that Israel would not capitulate to all of Hamas’s demands, he said a deal is within reach.

“We’re getting close to a deal,” Netanyahu stated. “We’ve already gotten 205 hostages back—148 alive. Twenty are still alive. Thirty have died. If we can get more out now, we will.”

However, he made it clear that any agreement would not leave Hamas in power: “We’re committed to getting all of our people back and removing Hamas. Gaza cannot pose a threat to Israel or anyone else again.”

Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had emerged victorious from what he called a “12-day war” against Iranian-backed forces. He described the conflict as a coordinated effort with the United States under former President Trump.

“This was a joint effort,” he said. “President Trump was the greatest friend Israel has had in the White House. We broke the Iranian axis—with courage, precision, and partnership.”

He claimed that Israel successfully dismantled key elements of Iran’s military leadership and nuclear infrastructure, preventing what he described as a “cancer” that could have led to nuclear catastrophe.

Netanyahu suggested that Iran was within a year of developing a nuclear bomb before Israel and the U.S. launched their strikes.

When asked whether Iran still possesses enriched uranium, Netanyahu said Israeli intelligence has no evidence of remaining nuclear material but remains vigilant.

“They were close to building multiple bombs,” he warned. “Had we not acted, Iran would now be manufacturing 300 ballistic missiles a month. That would have been the end of Israel—and possibly the end of Jewish history.”

He reiterated the importance of continued pressure to ensure Iran cannot rebuild its nuclear program: “If we don’t act, we die. That’s the reality.”

The Prime Minister expressed reluctance to hand over control of humanitarian aid in Gaza to international organizations like the United Nations, accusing Hamas of stealing food and resources intended for civilians.

“We’ve established direct distribution to the population,” he said. “If we give control back to the UN, Hamas will hijack it, use it to fund terror, and exploit their own people.”

Netanyahu expressed optimism about expanding the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations, first brokered under the Trump administration.

“We expect more countries to join,” he said. “We’re creating a new reality in the Middle East—one of peace, prosperity, and stability.”

He credited Trump with laying the foundation: “He deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Four peace treaties in one month. He didn’t get it, but he earned it.”

Comparing U.S. administrations, Netanyahu was clear in his preference: “President Trump made America great again. He understood the threat Iran posed and didn’t wait to be woken up.”

He added, “You achieve peace through strength. America showed strength. Israel showed strength. That’s what brought us here.”

Netanyahu also gave a stark warning about the Iranian regime’s intentions: “They’ve put a fatwa on President Trump. They’ve tried to kill both of us. This regime wants nuclear weapons not for defense, but to annihilate Israel and threaten America.”

Asked if he would ever support lifting sanctions on Iran, Netanyahu said only under a “real deal”—one that dismantles Iran’s nuclear and missile programs and ends its global terror network. “This is not just about Israel. It’s about every American. Every ally. Peace depends on stopping this threat before it resurfaces.”

Despite ongoing conflict and national trauma, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel has not only endured, it has continued to innovate and grow. “What was extraordinary to me,” he said, “was watching the Israeli stock market hit all-time highs even in the midst of war.” He credited this resilience to deep-rooted innovation and economic reforms that transformed Israel from a semi-socialist state into a thriving free-market economy.

“There are only two innovation nations in the world — the United States and Israel,” Netanyahu declared. He highlighted the country’s evolution over the past two decades, referencing his own role as finance minister when he led over 100 reforms to liberalize the economy. "Back then, Tel Aviv had just one skyscraper — today, it has a skyline."

Netanyahu explained that Israel’s technological leadership stems from its military. “The military produced the technology — A.I., weaponry, cyber defense — and once we opened the economy, those innovations spilled into civilian life. That’s how the Start-Up Nation was born.”

He also pointed to the newly signed U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence agreement as a sign of the two nations’ close ties and shared leadership in cutting-edge fields. “This A.I. partnership will be huge,” he said. “We are two of the most innovative societies on the planet.”

Netanyahu responded to concerns about Israel’s readiness to maintain its entrepreneurial edge, given that many tech workers serve in the reserves. “Yes, many are in the army,” he acknowledged, “but believe me, they’re still inventing. Some of the most important breakthroughs will come from those in uniform.”

When asked how Israel compares to adversaries like Iran, he pointed to contrasting financial trajectories: “Look at Iran’s stock market — it’s collapsing. Israel’s is soaring. That reflects global confidence in our future, in our innovation.”

Looking beyond the battlefield, Netanyahu outlined ambitious regional goals — expanding energy markets, trade routes, and connectivity between Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, and Europe — all flowing through Israel. “It’s a pivot in history,” he said. “The markets aren’t stupid. They see where the future is headed.”

Netanyahu was asked about the rise of antisemitism and campus unrest. He dismissed the demonstrations as “a mini influencer campaign” funded by outside forces, insisting they don’t reflect the broader reality. “You build the future on truth and hope, not lies and despair,” he said.

Reflecting on personal sacrifices, Netanyahu shared a poignant story about his son, whose wedding was scheduled just days after the October 7 attack. “I couldn’t tell him it wasn’t going to happen. It was heartbreaking,” he admitted. He also praised his wife, Sara, as an unwavering partner. Quoting the famed Rabbi Akiva of the Talmud, he said, “Everything that is mine is hers.”

In closing, Netanyahu expressed deep confidence in Israel’s future and its alliance with the United States. “This is a moment of great transformation, a pivot of history. And I believe it will sweep away everything else.”