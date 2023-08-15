Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate

A grand jury in Georgia hearing evidence in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into whether former US President Donald Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election returned an indictment Monday night, NBC News reported.

The indictment was handed up to Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney at around 9:00 p.m. ET. Paperwork viewed by NBC News indicated there were a total of 10 indictments, but the defendants and the charges were not immediately revealed.

The indictment was returned after a document listing criminal charges against the former President was briefly posted online and then abruptly taken down.

Reuters, which reported about the document, later clarified that the court’s website had briefly posted a document Monday listing several criminal charges against Trump “before taking the document down without explanation.”

A spokesperson for the Fulton County clerk issued a statement late Monday afternoon referencing a “fictitious document” circulating on social media, but they offered no further explanation about the document that was posted.

Trump’s attorneys criticized the Georgia Fulton County District Attorney’s Office after the incident.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process,” attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little said in a statement issued by the Trump campaign.

“This was not a simple administrative mistake,” the attorneys added. “A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception.”

Willis has been probing whether Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results and has been expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury this week.

If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was indicted two weeks ago with four felonies related to efforts overturn the results of the 2020 election: A conspiracy to defraud the United States "by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election"; a conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified; a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted; obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.

The former President subsequently appeared at Washington’s federal courthouse, where he pleaded not guilty.