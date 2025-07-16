US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, during a bill signing ceremony at the White House, that “we have good news on Gaza”.

He thanked his envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and added, “We have some good news on Gaza and good news on a couple of things that we’re working on at a very high level.”

While Trump did not provide additional details, his comments came hours after a senior political source expressed optimism regarding the possibility that Israel will soon reach a deal with the Hamas terrorist organization for the release of hostages.

"More likely than not, we will reach a deal rather than not. A hostage deal is within reach. I don't know how much longer this will take; negotiations with Hamas are never easy and short," said the source.

He added, "The government is committed to the release of the hostages, and this is the path led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are disagreements at various levels, for example, issues that haven't been fully addressed, such as the release keys."