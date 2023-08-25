Former US President Donald Trump arrived in Georgia on Thursday evening where he surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in the case in which he is charged of illegally scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office took a mug shot of Trump when he was booked, to a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. A mug shot of a former American president would be a historic first.

Trump, who agreed to a $200,000 bond in the Georgia case, landed in Atlanta shortly after 7:00 p.m. and was driven to jail for the booking process. He was released shortly after the booking process. Trump's motorcade departed the jail just over 20 minutes after it arrived.

Before his arrival, scores of Trump supporters gathered outside the jail where he was to surrender, some waving flags with Trump’s name, as officials tightened security measures, reported The Associated Press.

After he left the jail, Trump made brief remarks to reporters at the Atlanta airport, saying, "It's election interference. ... I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong at all. And we have every right, every single right, to challenge an election that we think is dishonest. So we think it's very dishonest."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week charged Trump and 18 other defendants in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case.

Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, are among those indicted. Both Giuliani and Meadows have already surrendered.

Willis set a deadline of noon Friday for the 19 defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked.