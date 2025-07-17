בן גביר וגוטליב בדיון הסוער ערוץ 7

A heated debate took place this morning (Thursday) at the Supreme Court on the petition from the Association for Civil Rights in Israel concerning the living and prison conditions of terrorists.

The discussion was attended by Minister of National Security MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, MK Tali Gottlieb, and right-wing activists.

During the session, one of the attendees present called Minister Ben-Gvir "zero," causing a commotion. The citizen was called for clarification by the court’s security officers.

Before the session, Minister Ben-Gvir stated: "While our hostages are in hell—hungry, beaten, suffering extreme torment, and eating a quarter of a pita a day—the justices of the Supreme Court choose to deal with the rights of terrorists. Instead of discussing how to strengthen deterrence, they are debating whether a sausage in prison is processed meat, and if the murderers’ menu is balanced, healthy, and contains enough vitamins."

He continued: "This is not just detached—it’s insane and absurd. The State of Israel is at war, and while our soldiers risk their lives, the Supreme Court is occupied with discussions from a group of delusional and hypocritical people—the 'Association for Civil Rights,' who want to take care of the terrorists who raped, murdered, and slaughtered our children."