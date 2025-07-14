US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Sunday and once again expressed optimism that an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release deal could be reached soon.

“We are holding talks regarding Gaza, and I am hopeful that we will sort it out in the coming week,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed criticism regarding the negotiations for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

In response to claims that the government is refusing a deal, Netanyahu criticized the news channels that have published such claims, saying, "They always echo Hamas propaganda, but they are always wrong. We accepted the deal, the Witkoff deal, and then the version proposed by the mediators. We accepted it, Hamas rejected it."

Netanyahu stated that Hamas "wants to stay in Gaza. They want us to leave, so they can rearm and attack us again and again. I will not accept this; I will do everything to bring our hostages home. I meet with the families; I know their pain, I know their suffering. I am determined to bring the hostages home and eliminate Hamas."

On Saturday night, Channel 12 News reported that Israel is expected to present new maps during talks in Qatar regarding the extent of the IDF's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the Qataris have clarified to Israel that "the maps presented by Israel will not pass Hamas and may collapse the talks."

This report followed a Friday night report on Kan 11 News, which stated that ceasefire negotiations in Doha aimed at halting the fighting and securing the release of hostages had reached a standstill.

The report noted that there has been no progress on several key issues - namely, the IDF’s withdrawal lines from Gaza, the identities of hostages and terrorists to be released, and guarantees for ending the war. However, there has also been no significant deterioration in the talks.