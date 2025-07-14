Close associates of President Donald Trump are advising him to sue Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the far-left 'squad,' for a post she published against him on X, in which she called him a "rapist."

Ocasio-Cortez referred to the civil case that writer E. Jean Carroll filed against Trump, in which she accused him of sexual assault.

"Trump should sue Ocasio-Cortez into bankruptcy. I understand she's trying to raise her profile, but this has gone too far," wrote legal analyst Phil Holloway.

Republican Senator Mike Lee claimed, "Even under the extraordinarily lenient standards of The New York Times v. Sullivan, they found grounds for a defamation lawsuit. Wow."

Bill Mitchell, host of YourVoiceAmerica, wrote, "Well, we have grounds for a huge defamation lawsuit, you idiot, because Donald Trump was never accused of rape, let alone convicted."

The White House declined to comment on Ocasio-Cortez's post and the possibility that Trump would sue the Democratic congresswoman, who has gained attention in recent years for her anti-Israel views and statements.