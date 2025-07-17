A Haredi woman about 30 years old was robbed yesterday evening (Wednesday) at around 21:30 in District G in Ashdod, while standing at a crosswalk with her purse in hand.

Two young men on electric bicycles passed by her, and the rear rider snatched her purse. The woman did not give up and instead followed them onto the road. To the surprise of the thieves, she stopped one of the bicycles by grabbing hold of it.

The thief threw the purse into nearby bushes and attempted to flee on foot, while the other began to struggle with the woman to free the bicycles.

During the confrontation, the rider tried to use physical violence against her, but passersby who noticed the incident rushed to her aid and stopped him.

She approached rescue forces after feeling unwell due to the stress. "I am on the verge of fainting," she told the paramedics who provided her with initial treatment on the spot. Her condition was stable and did not require hospitalization.

The police that arrived at the scene arrested the bicycle rider on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery. Subsequently, the escaping thief was also caught, and he is being questioned at the police station.