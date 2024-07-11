The GOP-led House Oversight Committee subpoenaed three senior White House aides on Wednesday, demanding they sit for depositions regarding President Joe Biden's health, according to letters obtained by Axios.

The subpoenas signal Republicans' desire to investigate whether some of Biden's closest aides essentially have hidden his true condition, in a probe that could drag through the November 5 election.

According to Axios, Oversight chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed First Lady Jill Biden's top aide Anthony Bernal, deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, and senior adviser Ashley Williams.

All three are low-profile but very influential inside the White House, Biden officials have told Axios.

Comer asked for the aides to respond by July 17 and requested they sit for closed-door interviews later this month.

In each letter, according to Axios, Comer writes that the committee is "concerned" that each official is "one of several White House staffers who have taken it upon themselves to run the country while the President cannot."

White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement, "Like everything Congressman Comer has done over the past year, these subpoenas are a baseless political stunt intended for him to get media attention instead of engage in legitimate oversight."

"His partisan attacks on the president have been discredited, and now he continues to debase the House by weaponizing subpoenas to get headlines instead of seeking information through the proper constitutional process," added Sams.

Comer’s move comes amid speculation over Biden’s health, particularly in wake of his poor showing at the recent debate against former President Donald Trump.

Biden has faced calls from his own party to withdraw from the presidential race following the debate.

On Monday, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) called on Biden to end his reelection bid, becoming the most senior Democratic lawmaker to publicly do so.

“Well, look, I think he should step aside. I think it’s become clear that he’s not the best person to carry the Democratic message,” Smith, the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN in an interview, adding, “And here’s the thing. We have an incredibly strong message and record to run on.”

Smith added that he is in favor of having Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.

“Personally, I think Kamala Harris would be a much better, stronger candidate and because she is, constitutionally, is second. That’s the way it’s supposed to work,” he said, noting he does not think Biden should resign before his term is up.

Smith is one of four Democrats who reportedly said during a phone call on Sunday that they believe Biden should step aside to allow someone else to be the party’s nominee for president. The others were Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York, Mark Takano of California and Joe Morelle of New York.

On Tuesday, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) became the latest Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

On Wednesday, Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is privately signaling to donors that he's open to a Democratic presidential ticket that isn't led by Biden. Schumer denied the report.

The President clarified last Friday that he is staying in the presidential race and has no plans to withdraw despite the debate.

Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, Biden said, “They’re trying to push me out of the race. Well let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump again.”

On Monday, Biden again stressed his belief that he could defeat Trump in the November election, and cited his previous defeat of Trump in the 2020 race.

“I beat him last time. I will beat him this time,” Biden told MSNBC.