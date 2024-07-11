Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is privately signaling to donors that he's open to a Democratic presidential ticket that isn't led by President Joe Biden, Axios reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, over the last 12 days, Schumer has been listening to donors' ideas and suggestions about the best way forward for the party, three people familiar with the matter said.

The majority leader is one of several Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has the political and personal standing to convince Biden to step aside.

A Schumer spokesman declined to comment.

Schumer has not indicated who, if anyone, might be a more viable candidate than Biden.

Biden has faced calls to withdraw from the presidential race following his poor showing at the recent debate against former President Donald Trump.

To date, senior Democrats have stood by Biden in public, but some lawmakers from the party have publicly called on the President to step down.

On Monday, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) called on Biden to end his reelection bid, becoming the most senior Democratic lawmaker to publicly do so.

“Well, look, I think he should step aside. I think it’s become clear that he’s not the best person to carry the Democratic message,” Smith, the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN in an interview, adding, “And here’s the thing. We have an incredibly strong message and record to run on.”

Smith added that he is in favor of having Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.

“Personally, I think Kamala Harris would be a much better, stronger candidate and because she is, constitutionally, is second. That’s the way it’s supposed to work,” he said, noting he does not think Biden should resign before his term is up.

Smith is one of four Democrats who reportedly said during a phone call on Sunday that they believe Biden should step aside to allow someone else to be the party’s nominee for president. The others were Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York, Mark Takano of California and Joe Morelle of New York.

On Tuesday, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) became the latest Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

On Wednesday, noted Axios, Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) became the eighth House Democrat to call for Biden to drop out of the race.

The President clarified last Friday that he is staying in the presidential race and has no plans to withdraw despite the debate.

Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, Biden said, “They’re trying to push me out of the race. Well let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump again.”

On Monday, Biden again stressed his belief that he could defeat Trump in the November election, and cited his previous defeat of Trump in the 2020 race.

“I beat him last time. I will beat him this time,” Biden told MSNBC.