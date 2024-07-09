Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) on Monday called on President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid, becoming the most senior Democratic lawmaker to publicly do so.

“Well, look, I think he should step aside. I think it’s become clear that he’s not the best person to carry the Democratic message,” Smith, the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN in an interview, adding, “And here’s the thing. We have an incredibly strong message and record to run on.”

Smith added that he is in favor of having Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.

“Personally, I think Kamala Harris would be a much better, stronger candidate and because she is, constitutionally, is second. That’s the way it’s supposed to work,” he said, noting he does not think Biden should resign before his term is up.

Smith stressed that if Biden is selected as the party’s nominee after the convention, he will be “all in” but that he believes Democrats “can do better.”

“Like I said, he gets the nomination, I’m all in. Right now, just like in 2020, when everyone said ‘Joe Biden’s the guy, let’s get behind him,’ I think we need a different choice if we’re going to be able to beat Donald Trump. And that’s what matters. It’s not about Joe Biden. It’s not about individuals. It’s about making sure we move this country in the right direction going forward,” Smith told CNN.

Smith is one of four Democrats who reportedly said during a phone call on Sunday that they believe Biden should step aside to allow someone else to be the party’s nominee for president. The others were Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York, Mark Takano of California and Joe Morelle of New York.

Biden has faced calls to withdraw from the presidential race following his poor showing at the recent debate against former President Donald Trump.

The President clarified on Friday that he is staying in the presidential race and has no plans to withdraw despite the debate.

Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, Biden said, “They’re trying to push me out of the race. Well let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump again.”

On Monday, Biden again stressed his belief that he could defeat Trump in the November election, and cited his previous defeat of Trump in the 2020 race.

“I beat him last time. I will beat him this time,” Biden told MSNBC.