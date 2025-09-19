During a police operation conducted this morning (Friday) on Highway 6 North, traffic police officers, with the assistance of pilots from the Israel Police Air Unit, noticed a vehicle traveling at an extremely high speed of 233 km/h - in a place where the speed limit is only 110 km/h.

The driver began to flee, but did not take into account that a police helicopter was following him from the air. The air crew informed the forces on the ground, and the chase ended with a premeditated roadblock. The driver was arrested and taken for questioning by traffic inspectors at the Acre police station.

At this point, his vehicle, whose value is estimated at over 500,000 shekels, was seized, and his driver's license was suspended for a period of 30 days.

The helicopter pilot who documented the chase concluded, "Killers on the road." The police said that "the driver's behavior indicates that this is a driver with criminal characteristics and he is dangerous to himself and to other road users." "The other road. Traffic police officers will do everything possible to keep drivers like him off the road."