Amid ongoing discussions surrounding a potential security agreement between Israel and Syria, a historic Jewish visit took place in Damascus this week.

Rabbi Menachem Mendel Chitrik, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Turkey and Chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, led an international delegation that held a rare Jewish prayer service in the Syrian capital.

The delegation included rabbis, academics, and former diplomats. Among them were Professor Lawrence Schiffman of NYU, Jill Joshowitz of the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Steve Dishler of the Jewish Federation of Chicago, and Rabbi Asher Lopatin of Michigan, who organized the trip. Also taking part was Carl Gershman, former US Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council.

The delegation prayed in a minyan at a synagogue in Damascus’ Old City, including a Torah reading - an event not seen in Syria in many years. They also visited the tomb of Rabbi Chaim Vital, a disciple of the famed Kabbalist Rabbi Yitzchak Luria, along with other historic synagogues.

Over the course of the multi-day visit, the delegation met with senior Syrian government officials, including the Ministers of Labor and Economy, the Deputy Foreign Minister, and other key figures.

Participants described the meetings as taking place in a positive atmosphere, with Syrian officials expressing interest in preserving the country’s Jewish heritage.