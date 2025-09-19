Edan Alexander at FIDF Gala in New York FIDF

At the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) New York Gala on Thursday night, captivity survivor and Golani Brigade soldier Edan Alexander delivered his first public remarks since being released four months ago.

FIDF supports the health, well-being, and education of Israel’s soldiers, reservists, veterans, and their families.

21-year-old Alexander, who was held for 584 days after being captured on October 7th, thanked those who secured his freedom while calling for urgent action to release all the remaining hostages. He then announced he will return to Israel next month to resume military service.

“My name is Edan Alexander. I am 21 years old. I served in the IDF, and I was taken captive by Hamas on October 7th. On that day, I fought alongside my brothers in arms against Hamas. And after I was taken, I fought every single day to survive in captivity, in the tunnels, in the darkness,” Alexander began his remarks.

“I was held for 584 days. Those were the hardest days of my life — days of struggle, pain, and separation from my family. But tonight, I am standing here free,” he continued.

“I want to thank President Trump and the administration for securing my release. Without their work, I would not be here with you tonight. To my family - my parents, my sister, my brother — thank you for never giving up on me.”

“I also want to honor the IDF. Serving in the IDF is one of the greatest honors of my life. To the soldiers who continue to defend Israel, and to the families of the fallen — I carry your sacrifice with me always,” Alexander stated.

He then added, “But I must say this: while I am free, many others are still in captivity. Their nightmare continues. Their families still wait. We cannot forget them. We cannot stop until they are all home.”

“I dream of the day when every hostage will walk free. When no soldier, no child, no parent will face what I faced. That day must come soon,” said Alexander.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Alexander announced, “Next month, God willing, I will return to Israel. I will once again put on the IDF uniform, and I will proudly serve alongside my brothers. My story does not end with survival - it continues with service.”

