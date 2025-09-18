“Yesterday I got a call from a young man in Be’er Sheva. He told me, ‘I’ve never touched tefillin in my life—but today I feel I must start, please help me get a pair.’ He is not alone. In recent months, dozens of similar requests arrive every week."

What began two years ago with the October 7th massacre has become a phenomenon no one can ignore. Thousands of soldiers asked for tzitzit and tefillin before heading to the battlefield, and even secular high school students began setting up tefillin stands in their schools. This awakening has only intensified since then.

“Since the war began, we’ve distributed nearly 1,000 pairs of tefillin,” says Rabbi Amichai Eyal, founder and director of Kesher Shel Tefillin. “Every day I receive calls from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat, from cities, villages, and kibbutzim. People who never imagined themselves putting on tefillin are suddenly awakening with a burning desire to connect.”

But alongside these inspiring stories lies a painful truth: for every Jew who already received tefillin, dozens more are still waiting. The requests come faster than we can supply them. Some Jews are already waiting in tears, hoping they won’t be turned away.

Rabbi Amichai explains why this mitzvah has such impact: “The sages taught us, one mitzvah leads to another. Tefillin are not only a commandment—they are a spark that ignites the entire soul. I know countless Jews who began with tefillin and soon after embraced Shabbat, kosher, and mitzvot they never thought possible. With tefillin comes a deep hunger for more.”

Think about it in numbers. One Jew who puts on tefillin every weekday for fifty years performs more than 18,000 mitzvot. Multiply that by ten Jews, or a hundred, and you begin to grasp the magnitude of this awakening. Every donation is not a one-time act; it creates an unending stream of mitzvot for decades.

This project is not only embraced by the people. It carries the warm blessing and endorsement of leading rabbis from every community, including Rabbi Asher Weiss, Rabbi Yitzchak Zilberstein, Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, Rabbi David Yosef, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, and many more.

The need is urgent. Right now, Jews are waiting. You can be the one who answers their call. Your gift today places tefillin in their hands tomorrow. One pair of tefillin means thousands upon thousands of mitzvot over a lifetime—all because of you.

