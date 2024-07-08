US President Joe Biden dismissed concerns that he cannot beat former President Donald Trump in this year's American presidential elections, citing his previous defeat of Trump in the 2020 race.

In an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe program, Biden said, “I beat him last time. I will beat him this time.”

Biden said of Trump, "He's just a liar."

The incumbent president has faced calls to withdraw from the race following his poor showing in a presidential debate with Trump in late January. He has so far resisted those calls.

On Friday, speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, Biden said, “They’re trying to push me out of the race. Well let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump again.”

“I learned long ago, when you get knocked down you get back up. I’m not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three and a half years of work."