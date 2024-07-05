US President Joe Biden clarified on Friday that he is staying in the presidential race and has no plans to withdraw despite his poor showing at last week’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, Biden said, “They’re trying to push me out of the race. Well let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump again.”

“I learned long ago, when you get knocked down you get back up. I’m not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three and a half years of work,” he stressed.

Biden later reiterated that point in a post on social media site X, writing, “Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m the sitting President of the United States. I’m the nominee of the Democratic party. I’m staying in the race.”

Biden’s comments come as he has faced calls to withdraw from the presidential race following his poor showing at last week’s debate against Trump.

While senior lawmakers from the Democratic Party have stood behind Biden, two sitting Democrats - Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) and Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) - have publicly called on the President to withdraw.

On Tuesday, Biden blamed foreign travel for his poor debate performance last week, saying that he almost fell asleep on the stage last week.

“I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple of times … shortly before the debate,” he said while talking to donors at a fundraiser in Virginia, as quoted by The Hill. “I didn’t listen to my staff … and then I almost fell asleep on stage.”

Biden’s comments on Friday come a day after he said , during a Fourth of July event at the White House, that he is “not going anywhere” while taking a swipe at Trump.

“I was in a World War I cemetery in France, and […] the former president didn’t want to go and be up there. Which I probably shouldn’t have said,” Biden said, prompting a murmur of laughter.

“Anyway, we gotta just remember who the hell we are. We’re the United States of America,” Biden continued.

A supporter then yelled to Biden, “Keep up the fight. We need you,” to which the President replied, “You got me, man. I’m not going anywhere.”

