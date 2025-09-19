Mrs. Tamar Adelstein is Coordinator of CROWN HEIGHTS WOMEN FOR THE SAFETY AND INTEGRITY OF ISRAEL, Uniting Jewish Women around the World under the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Directives for True Peace

In a time replete with weeping and the woeful darkness of never-ending terror and war, Chai Elul, the birthday of the holy Baal Shem Tov and his spiritual descendant, the Alter Rebbe, the first Rebbe of Chabad Chassidus, providentially arrived; the light of their teachings breaking through the bleakness and gloom.

Said the Baal Shem Tov: Simcha, inner joy, with its power to break through all the barriers, repairs the world and is key to the Geula.

He then went on to edify the difference between atzvus, hopelessness and depression and merirus, bitter anguish. The first leaves us feeling stuck, at a standstill. The second, however, spurs us to action, to draw upon our inner forces of simcha for the next step forward. In a positive frame of mind, Chassidus teaches, we can overcome even the darkest moments.

In 1956, Egyptian terrorists infiltrated the fledgling village of Kfar Chabad, murdering five and leaving many others wounded in body and spirit. In response the Lubavitcher Rebbe wrote to them saying, “While we can never understand such an event, how we respond is clear: Now we must grow and thrive; by continuing to build, there will we find solace.”

Sowing with tears, reaping with joy.

With these thoughts in mind, we invited our good friends from Nachala, The Gush Katif Forum and Ateret Cohanim on Chai Elul, (September 11th, no less!), to share with us their latest endeavors in Judea, Samaria, Gaza and Yerushalayim, where they are, b’simcha, opening the door to true peace and Geula.

The way to the sea, path to Victory

Master Plan for the Israeli Future in the Gaza District

Anita Tucker, well-known spokeswoman for the Gush Katif community, and her husband were among the first Jewish families to live once again in Gaza in the 1970s. Settling in the village of Netzer Chazani, they built a beautiful home, raised their family and became successful produce farmers.

Forcibly expelled thirty years later in 2005, Anita and the GK community have never given up on going back. With most of Gaza now in ruins, its Arab residents realizing the game is up and Hamas close to defeat, making Gaza Jewish Again is no longer wishful thinking.

Moshe Farjun grew up in Gush Katif. Rather than succumb to pessimism after the Disengagement, he decided to study architecture instead, preparing himself with the skills, when the time came - and he knew it would - to design a master blueprint for the Jewish return to Gaza.

With city planner, Shlomo Maman, their Way to the Sea, Path to Victory vision and framework has been meticulously prepared down to the finest detail, maximizing green energy, natural resources and repurposing construction waste and debris. They also wisely structured their plan to avoid the pitfalls of bureaucracy that so often undermine even the most well-put together projects.

Alongside Nachala’s equally impressive master plan, not only will Gaza reap enormous advantages, but the rest of Israel will be transformed as well!

The Nachala Master Plan for Jewish Resettlement in Gaza

Gila Slonim, Nachala Spokeswoman/ Ayelet Schlissel, Nachala Lobbyist

Imbued with simcha and their feet on the ground, Nachala, an offshoot of the Gush Emunim Movement founded long ago by Rabbi Moshe Levinger, can take credit for renewing and expanding the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria after an imposed twenty-year hiatus.

Nachala’s team has also been very busy preparing for the Big Day After in Gaza, organizing numerous enjoyable events that bring tens of thousands of Jews from across Israeli society together in support of the Jewish sovereign return to Gaza.

Today twenty pioneering families have set up camp mere miles north of the Gaza Strip and are ready to cross over once the OK is given; another thousand are signed up to move there as well.

Nachala’s Master Plan For The Jewish Resettlement in Gaza is an engineering and environmental masterpiece. Drafted by Nachala’s own Lital Mamarosh-Slonim, a professional civil engineer, in conjunction with Magal Engineering and other professionals, their plan deftly integrates security, housing, education, high tech and industry, agriculture and tourism.

Nachala’s idea for a massive Nature Preserve stretching across Gaza from the Coast to inland will no doubt inspire better urban and land use policies in other parts of Israel as well.

Lobbying for True Peace and Lasting Security

Both The Gush Katif Forum and Nachala have professional lobbyists at the Knesset interacting with MK’s daily to drum up official support. While the majority of politicians agree with them, only a few are ready to say so openly, let alone put Making Gaza Jewish Again on the table.

Shockingly, the deplorable Disengagement Law, enacted to give Ariel Sharon the legislation he needed to expel Gaza’s 80,000 Jews and forever prevent them from returning, still remains an obstacle.

Surely, the Prime Minister, his Cabinet and Members of Knesset realize by now that twenty years of terror, war, and the catastrophe on October 7th are indisputably the direct result of the Disengagement. There can be no hesitation in annulling this wretched law.

Restoring the State of Israel’s full and unconditional sovereign Jewish return to Gaza will save and protect Jewish lives - which is the first and foremost priority for every echelon in the Israeli Government and what they are elected to do. We hope to see this terrible law removed from the books before Rosh HaShana arrives.

The Center of Everything: Yerushalayim Ir HaKodesh Daniel Luria, Executive Director and International Spokesman for Ateret Cohanim

Motivated, in part, by the Alter Rebbe’s teaching that a Jew’s purpose in this world is to make a dirah b’tachtonim, a dwelling place for HaShem in this world (Tanya, Ch 33), Ateret Cohanim’s work restoring Jewish life in the heart of ancient Yerushalayim is indeed bringing down the Shechina into its holy Shechunot!

Thanks to their efforts, vibrant, growing Jewish neighborhoods can once again be found thriving in the Old City and nearby Shiloach, Kidmat Tzion and Maalei HaZeitim.

Despite the Israeli Government’s worthy allocation of 35 million shekels for security around the Old City, Arab hostility remains palpable as they fight to regain control. Over the years there have been tens of thousands of attacks, with stone throwing and Molotov cocktails lobbed against Jews, particularly in Shiloach, site of the Old Yemenite village the Arabs call Silwan.

In a bizarre attempt at further intimidation, a German artist was hired by Arabs and Ir Amim, a radical left-wing group, to paint many pairs of ominous watching eyes on buildings throughout the area - messaging an unnerving warning to any Arab who would dare sell property to Jews or Jews seeking to buy and move in.

Still, Daniel, explained, many Arabs are willing to take the risk and sell their buildings, albeit for a high price - which Ateret Cohanim raises funds for.

One recent purchase is the famed Amdursky Hotel in the Old City where the Sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson, stayed when he visited Eretz Yisroel in 1929 - about which this writer could not be more pleased to learn as her mother’s maiden name was Amdur!

Whether one is an Amdur, Amdursky or Indorsky, all of us once hailed from Indura (or Amdur as both Jews and non-Jews called it) long ago. An important Chassidic center located in the Grodno district of Lithuania, the illustrious Lubavitcher Chassid Reb Chaim Chaikel held his court there beginning in 1773.

In Conclusion

The World looks expectantly towards Israel. It wants to know why and what we are doing there. Let’s tell them the truth: The Land of Israel is the Jewish People’s eternal, G-d given homeland and heritage.

Making Gaza, Judea, Samaria and, of course, Yerushalayim Jewish and Great Again is not a pipe dream but a real opportunity for peace, prosperity and for making there a beautiful dirah b’tachtonim.

To watch a replay: https:// Returning & Renewing the Jewish Presence in YESHA & Yerushalayim B'Simcha!

To learn more about the Nachala Master Plan for Jewish Resettlement in Gaza: https://tinyurl.com/4fthyxsx

To Learn more about The Gush Katif Forum Way to the Sea, Path to Victory Master Plan for the Israel Future in the Gaza District: http://bit.ly/3JacTHd

To Learn More about Ateret Cohanim: www.aterestcohanim.org